Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will report $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $42.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $251.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $288.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.05 million, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 559,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,804. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.09.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aemetis by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.