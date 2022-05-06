Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

