Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 375,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,234. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.