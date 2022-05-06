ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,861 shares of company stock valued at $373,381. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

