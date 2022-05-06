AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of ABCL opened at $7.76 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

