41,900 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

