$398.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post $398.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $400.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $344.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 1,042,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,371. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. Nutanix has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

