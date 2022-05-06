38,000 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Ventas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $56.97. 2,403,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 402.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

