$35.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.89 million and the highest is $38.10 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $133.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.04 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $161.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

KINS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

