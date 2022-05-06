$301.94 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to report sales of $301.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.80 million and the lowest is $301.00 million. Upstart posted sales of $121.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,400,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,793. Upstart has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

