$23.12 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.44 million. Unity Bancorp reported sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

