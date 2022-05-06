16,000 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

