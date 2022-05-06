16,000 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.
In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.
TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.