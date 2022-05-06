13,064 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 584,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,060. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

