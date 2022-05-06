$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.90. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,211,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

