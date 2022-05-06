-$0.99 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.91). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of IRTC traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.36. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17.

In related news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,816,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

