$0.33 EPS Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 6,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after buying an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

