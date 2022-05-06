$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.80. 17,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,674. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 256.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

