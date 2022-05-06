$0.04 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million.

WTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,883. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

