ZINC (ZINC) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $18,577.68 and $4.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029532 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

