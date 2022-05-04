Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NESR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.67 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

