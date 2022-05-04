Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) to “Buy”

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

CRDO stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credo Technology Group stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 599,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

