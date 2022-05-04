Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

