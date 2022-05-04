Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $82.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.96 million and the lowest is $79.86 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $340.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.99 million to $346.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $369.07 million, with estimates ranging from $358.41 million to $378.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 330,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,271.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

