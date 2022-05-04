Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) to post $12.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 34,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,707. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

