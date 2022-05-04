Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,958. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

