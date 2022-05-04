X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,105 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

HYLB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 2,687,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.36.

