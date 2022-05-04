Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

