WEMIX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.31 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00006395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $299.18 million and $60.31 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00219210 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00430212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,582.82 or 1.85925956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.