Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $849,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

