Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.98. 39,643,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,939,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

