Wade G W & Inc. Has $17.14 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,826,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,699,914. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.