Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $78,490,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.09. 7,213,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

