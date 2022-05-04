Wade G W & Inc. Buys 166,613 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 499.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,613 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 797,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,364,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.