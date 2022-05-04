Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 33,562,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

