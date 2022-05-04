Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 1,581,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,582,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

