Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,133,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $13,008,216. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, reaching $269.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,746. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

