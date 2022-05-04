Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

