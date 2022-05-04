Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,916,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.