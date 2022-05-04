Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 156,172 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,172 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. 1,202,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.12. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

