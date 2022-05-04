Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Invests $7.57 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 807,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. NU accounts for 1.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,204,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $98,439,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $97,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NU stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 23,077,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,395,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
NU Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
