Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $296,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.45 on Tuesday, reaching $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,634.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2,768.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.