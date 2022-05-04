Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 134,196 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 874,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,199,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,733. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

