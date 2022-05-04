Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.