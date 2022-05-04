Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $42,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after buying an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. 4,360,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

