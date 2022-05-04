UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $499.62. 2,750,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.93. The company has a market cap of $469.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

