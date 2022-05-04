Unido EP (UDO) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,222.00

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Unido EP has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $41,222.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00219709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00429940 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,202.17 or 1.84795925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

