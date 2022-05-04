Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 224 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. 10,109,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

