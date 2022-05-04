Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.09. 838,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $214.91 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

