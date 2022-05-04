Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

