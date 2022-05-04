Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,335 shares of company stock worth $33,479,213. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

